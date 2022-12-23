MOSCOW, Idaho - A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit against Ashley Guillard, a Tik Toker, who has been posting videos on the Moscow homicides.
According to court documents, Rebecca Scofield, a professor of History, says Guillard has posted many videos on TikTok falsely stating that Scofield participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims. Court docs say Guillard's statements are false, continuing to state that professor Scofield did not participate in the murders, and that she had never met any of the victims, let alone entered a romantic relationship with them.
Guillard responded to the lawsuit on Tik Tok, saying, "I'm gleaming with excitement, because I can't wait to present my ideas in court regarding Rebecca Scofield and her role in the murder's of the four University of Idaho students."
NonStop Local reached out to Idaho State Police PIO, Aaron Snell, to confirm if Scofield was a suspect or not, but Snell never reached back out.
Scofield is suing for defamation, claiming the information that Guillard had been posting was false. The court documents say, "her reputation has been tarnished, and she has suffered extreme emotional distress from the constant public attention and the ongoing online conversation regarding her "role" in the murders, as falsely alleged by Guillard."
NonStop Local's North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, reached out to both Guillard and Scofield. Guillard agreed to do an interview, but Scofield has not responded yet.