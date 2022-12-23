Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Additionally there is a small chance of pockets of freezing rain developing late tonight over the Palouse. Ice accumulations will be limited to a light glaze. * WHERE...Moscow, Tekoa, Colfax, Spokane Valley, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Cheney, Airway Heights, La Crosse, Genesee, Downtown Spokane, Oakesdale, Pullman, Coeur d'Alene, Worley, Hayden, Rockford, Post Falls, Rosalia, Fairfield, and Uniontown. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to additional snow and the possibility of freezing rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...Warm, wet and breezy weather by next week... Expect warming temperatures next week with a round of rain across portions of the Inland Northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cause low elevation snow to melt and runoff increase, mainly across southeast Washington and the southern half of the Idaho Panhandle. Rapid rises on creeks and rivers are anticipated including Paradise Creek in Moscow, Asotin Creek in Asotin county, Latah and Rock Creeks in southern Spokane county, Lapwai and Lawyer Creeks in Lewis and Nez Perce counties, and much of the Palouse river basin. Since many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur. Minor field and urban flooding will be a concern in areas of poor drainage.