MOSCOW, Idaho - In a statement regarding a lawsuit filed against TikToker Ashley Guillard for false allegations, Professor Rebecca Scofield's legal team said:
"The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple. What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family. They also further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find the people responsible in order to provide answers to the families and the public. Professor Scofield twice sent cease and desist letters to Ms. Guillard, but Ms. Guillard has continued to make false statements, knowing they are false. Thus, this lawsuit became necessary to protect Professor Scofield’s safety and her reputation."
Last updated on Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.
A University of Idaho (U of I) professor has filed a lawsuit against Ashley Guillard, a TikToker, who has been posting videos speculating about the quadruple homicide that took place in November.
According to court documents, Rebecca Scofield, a professor of history, says Guillard has posted many videos on TikTok falsely stating that Scofield participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims.
Court documents say Guillard's statements are false, stating Professor Scofield did not participate in the murders, and she had never met any of the victims, let alone entered into a romantic relationship with them.
Guillard responded to the lawsuit on Tik Tok, saying, "I'm gleaming with excitement, because I can't wait to present my ideas in court regarding Rebecca Scofield and her role in the murders of the four University of Idaho students."
NonStop Local reached out to Idaho State Police PIO, Aaron Snell, to confirm if Scofield was a suspect or not, but Snell did not respond.
Scofield is suing for defamation, claiming the information that Guillard had been posting was false. The court documents say, "her reputation has been tarnished, and she has suffered extreme emotional distress from the constant public attention and the ongoing online conversation regarding her "role" in the murders, as falsely alleged by Guillard."
NonStop Local's North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, reached out to both Guillard and Scofield. Guillard agreed to do an interview, but Scofield has not responded yet.