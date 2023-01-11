MOSCOW, Idaho - It’s been close to two months since the tragedy at the University of Idaho. Wednesday, students returned to campus for the start of the spring semester.
The morale? A lot stronger.
“It’s great to be back on campus and see the students returning. I’m happy to see many of my friends returning to campus. Hopefully, we can continue through the semester and into the new year,” ASUI President Tanner McClain said.
A new year, but not a new beginning. McClain told NonStop Local’s North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, that we’ll never be able to bring back the four lives that were tragically taken.
“It’s something that we can’t move past right away and we won’t move past right away as our community was deeply attached to these individuals,” McClain said.
All are deeply attached to one another. This tragedy has brought people together from all over the world. Reef Diego, a third-year student, says it was heartwarming to see even just a little good.
“That’s amazing to see that there is much good in the world and that people truly do care,” Diego said.
Care is coming from every single person in this small town of just under 26,000.
“It just shows the type of support and love that’s in this community and especially in the University of Idaho and just how everyone can kind of rally together to show support for each other during this hard time,” Diego said.
With a suspect now in custody and the wheels of justice turning slowly but grinding exceedingly fine, President McClain told us who Vandals are.
“We are Vandal Strong and we always will be Vandal Strong,” McClain said.
Words that prevail, give us hope and remind us of the need to eternally remember Madison, Xana, Kaylee and Ethan.