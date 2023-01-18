PULLMAN, Wash. - Whitman County Superior Court has unsealed court documents in the quadruple homicide case out of Moscow, Idaho, including the search warrant requests and findings from the suspect's apartment.
A request from Moscow Police Department (MPD) investigators was sent to Whitman County to search the residence and campus office of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, citing extensive probable cause, including DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left at the scene.
In the request, the MPD Sergeant Dustin Blaker stated a significant amount of blood from the victims, including spatter and castoff, made it likely evidence was transferred onto the clothing or shoes Kohberger was wearing. Cell data indicated it was likely Kohberger returned home to his Pullman apartment after the murders, and blood or other trace evidence was likely to be found, including skin or hair from the victims or Kaylee Goncalves' dog, which was present at the scene. Sgt. Blaker claimed it was also likely that evidence had transferred to areas of Kohberger's apartment.
Sgt. Blaker also stated he believed the attack was planned extensively, and evidence of that planning would likely be found in some form of digital data. To that end, the search warrant requested any cell phone, computer, digital media, files, apps, photos, search histories, contact lists, and more be seized and submitted from the search.
While Sgt. Blaker also requested Kohberger's WSU campus office be searched in addition to his residence, Whitman County Superior Court only released approval for a search of his residence. A search warrant for Kohberger's office, which he shares with two other graduate students, has not been released.
What was found
Law enforcement seized the following from Kohberger's apartment:
- One nitrate-type black glove
- One Walmart receipt with one Dickies tag
- Two Marshalls receipts
- Dust container from a Bissell vacuum
- Eight possible hair strands
- One Fire TV stick with cord and plug
- One possible animal hair strand
- Four additional separate hair strands
- One computer tower
- One collection of a dark red spot (untested)
- Two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish-brown stain (larger stain tested)
- A top and bottom mattress cover, packaged separately, both labelled "C" with multiple stains (one tested)
The results of testing have not been released at this time.
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.