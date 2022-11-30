MOSCOW, Idaho - Wednesday night, the University of Idaho held a vigil, honoring the four students, who were killed in their off-campus apartment.
Around a thousand people attended tonight's vigil held in the Kibbie Dome, including Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee’s family. Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance.
We heard directly from Stacy Chapin, Ethan’s mom, who encourages families to spend as much time together as possible.
“We are eternally grateful that we spent so much time with him. And I want t remind you that this is the most important message that we have for you and your families. Make sure you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it’s something that you can’t get back,” Chapin said.
The connection between Kaylee and Madison was very strong. They took every step of life together, attending charter school together, going to college together, and eventually rooming together. Kaylee’s dad, Steve GonCalves spoke about the two girls and their friendship.
“In the end, they died together - in the same room and the same bed. It’s a shame and it hurts, but the beauty of the two always being together comforts us and lets us know that we were their best friends in the whole world,” GonCalves said.
We also heard from Madison’s dad, Ben Mogen. He told the crowd of people how hard of a worker she was and her passion for music.
“She kept on going to the shows. Her and her friends would go to Watershed. She traveled to Canada to go to a music festival. She loved going to music as I did,” Mogen said.
