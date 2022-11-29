MOSCOW, Idaho - Little-to-no new information was released by the Moscow Police Department (MPD) on Tuesday.
MPD said as part of the investigation, five vehicles within the police perimeter were moved to a more secure, long-term storage location to continue processing evidence.
University of Idaho Dean of Students Blaine Eckles gave NonStop Local KHQ an update on how the university, as a whole, is doing.
“It’s been hard. I’ll be honest. It’s been an emotional time for our campus, our faculty, and our staff. This is a shock for everybody,” Eckles said.
But Eckles says overall, the campus is holding up.
“Overall, we’re holding up. We’re going to hold up and make sure we do what we need to help support our students navigating through this time,” Eckles said.
Still no weapon or suspect, but a lot of hope.
Wednesday students will mourn the loss of Ethan, Kaylee, Madison, and Xana at a vigil in the Kibbie Dome.
“It’s going to be a somber experience. As a community, we want to come together and not just as a university community. This is an incident that has impacted our entire community, our entire state,” Eckles said.
The university has started an initiative to light up the night skies by having people turn on their porch lights during the vigil. It starts at 5 p.m. We’ll hear from President Scott Green as well as Eckles and potentially family members. U of I is encouraging people to arrive half an hour before.
According to Eckles, the solidarity not only in Moscow but across the world has been significant. Boise State University, a longtime rival, held a vigil at the B last week.
Tonight’s vigil in Boise. Sending love and prayers. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/dhDNVebkxU— John Webb (@johnwebbtv) November 18, 2022
Washington State University also honored the four students during the Apple Cup.
A tribute to Xana, Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee, the four students murdered in Moscow two weeks ago, was held before kick-off at the Apple Cup. #VandalStrong pic.twitter.com/ZSuPLrtiQE— KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) November 27, 2022
A classroom in New York even sent letters of support, according to Eckles. All acts of kindness that helps make this campus vandal strong.
“You know we have our in-state rivalries for sure, but when things like this happen, we’re leading with our value of care, support, and love for one another. And that’s nothing but beautiful,” Eckles said.
Tuesday marks day 15. Still no end in sight and no closure for the friend's families. Eckels says the Vandal family will get through this together.
“We’re going to get through this together. That’s the only way to go through this entire experience. We’re going to do so in a way that will do nothing but honor our students that we’ve lost and uphold their families that are going through the absolute worst times of their life,” Eckles said.
If you can’t make it to the vigil, you can watch a live broadcast on our SWX channel as well as our NonStop Local KHQ channel.