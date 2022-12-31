PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University (WSU) Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on Saturday, acknowledging the arrest of graduate student Bryan Kohberger in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students.
The 28-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning.
"The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of one of its graduate students," the department's statement reads. "We are relieved that justice will be carried out. Our hearts are with the victims’ families."
WSU shared a statement on his arrest on Friday, thanking law enforcement for "working tirelessly to solve this crime."