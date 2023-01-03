PULLMAN, Wash. - In a Jan. 3 release, Washington State University (WSU) Chancellor and Provost Elizabeth Chilton referred to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as a "former" graduate student for the first time.
"A new year and a new semester bring an opportunity for growth, peace, and most of all, healing," the Jan. 3 release said. "The last few months have been trying, and the announcement of the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a former WSU PhD student, as a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students has shocked our communities."
Kohberger the suspect in the murder investigation of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The students were killed less than a mile away from the Moscow campus in the early hours of Nov. 13.
In an original statement from the university, WSU confirmed Kohberger finished his first semester as a graduate student within the criminal justice department in December.
"Though Mr. Kohberger is not enrolled as a student at WSU Pullman, we recognize some of you may still have questions about safety on campus," the Jan. 3 release said.
If you have questions about on-campus safety, you're directed to contact the WSU Police non-emergency line at (509) 335-8548.
The release also explains resources and guidance for the WSU community regarding the investigation process. For more details, click here.