PULLMAN, Wash. - On Friday, 28-year-old Washington State University (WSU) graduate student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the four University of Idaho students who were murdered in November.
According to WSU, Kohberger completed his first semester as a doctorate student in the school's criminal justice program earlier this month.
“On behalf of the WSU Pullman community, I want to offer my sincere thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that have been working tirelessly to solve this crime,” Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost said. “This horrific act has shaken everyone in the Palouse region.”
Law enforcement searched Kohberger's apartment on the WSU campus.