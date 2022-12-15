MOSCOW, Idaho - A memorial endowment has been created to honor Xana Kernodle's memory and keep her legacy alive, her family announced on social media.
Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were all murdered less than a mile away from the University of Idaho (UI) campus in mid-November.
This permanent endowment, in partnership with the UI Foundation, will support scholarships for years to come.
In order to raise awareness and as much money as possible, the Kernodle family is matching dollar-by-dollar donations up to $10,000.
"We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with," the social media post says. "Please know that no donation it too small."
HOW TO DONATE:
- Call: (208) 885-4000
- Mail: Checks can be made out to "University of Idaho Foundation" and mailed to University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143
- Be sure to include "EE854 - Zana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment" in the memo line of the check
"We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts," the social media post says. "At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation."
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.