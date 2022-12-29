MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a memorial endowment was created to honor Xana Kernodle's life and legacy, her family has made a $10,000 match donation.
The Kernodle family has made the $10,000 dollar-for-dollar match for Xana's Memorial Scholarship Endowment. THANK YOU to all who donated. Please help spread the word so we can reach our $25,000 goal.— Sheldon Kernodle (@amigoshel) December 29, 2022
Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed on Nov. 13 near the University of Idaho campus. More than six weeks into the investigation, the Moscow Police Department has not identified a suspect in the case.
The permanent endowment, in partnership with the UI Foundation, will support scholarships for years to come.
HOW TO DONATE:
- Call: (208) 885-4000
- Mail: Checks can be made out to "University of Idaho Foundation" and mailed to University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143
- Be sure to include "EE854 - Zana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment" in the memo line of the check
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.