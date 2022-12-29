Xana Kernodle's family creates memorial endowment with University of Idaho Foundation

MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a memorial endowment was created to honor Xana Kernodle's life and legacy, her family has made a $10,000 match donation.

Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed on Nov. 13 near the University of Idaho campus. More than six weeks into the investigation, the Moscow Police Department has not identified a suspect in the case.

The permanent endowment, in partnership with the UI Foundation, will support scholarships for years to come.

HOW TO DONATE:

  • Call: (208) 885-4000
  • Mail: Checks can be made out to "University of Idaho Foundation" and mailed to University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143
    • Be sure to include "EE854 - Zana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment" in the memo line of the check

If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call (208) 883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here

