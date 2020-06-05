The Idaho National Guard is sending approximately 400 personnel to Washington D.C., to assist in guarding monuments, buildings and other property in the nation's capital.
Members were requested by the National Guard Bureau and activated Thursday. They are expected to report to their duty stations no later than Friday, June 5. The Idaho National Guard says the mission is expected to last approximately five days, serving in support of the United States Park Police and Metropolitan Police Department.
“Whether responding to a crisis in Idaho or another state, the principles of the Idaho National Guard remain the same: to help local jurisdictions, city governments and state agencies ensure public safety,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Regardless of where we are in the U.S., our role is to support civilian authorities and our personnel are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate.”
The Idaho National Guard has deployed out of state in support of national emergencies in the past, such as Hurrican Katrina, Oregon/Washington for wildfire support in 2015 and Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria recovery support.
More recently, the Idaho National Guard provided state emergency relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEWS RELEASE: The Idaho National Guard will provide approximately 400 personnel at the request of the National Guard Bureau to assist in guarding monuments, buildings and other property throughout the National Capital Region. See our Facebook page for the full release. pic.twitter.com/spux3t6HLP— Idaho National Guard (@IDNationalGuard) June 4, 2020
