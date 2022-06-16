Idaho National Guardsman among those arrested for Conspiracy to Riot in CDA

KHQ has confirmed that the 21-year-old Genessee Idaho man, arrested with 30 others in Coeur d'Alene en route to a Pride in the Park event, is a cadet in the Idaho National Guard.
According to Idaho National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, Winston Durham is also part of the WSU ROTC program. Borders says Durham joined the Guard in 2019.
Borders says that Durham file has been flagged, but it's not clear what may happen next. "Pending the outcome of a criminal case," Borders says," we will consider all adverse administrative action, which could include involuntary separation."
Borders says that the Idaho National Guard takes these charges very seriously. "Extremist attitudes aren't commensurate with military policy or military service as a whole. We're watching this very closely and depend on the outcome of the charges we'll take the action that's necessary and required."