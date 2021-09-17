Idaho officials are threatening legal action against the President, citing legal issues with the federal directive requiring private employers of 100 employees or more require vaccinations or weekly testing.
The letter, signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, points to three primary points of opposition.
Idaho leaders argue that the federal government does not have the authority to enforce a vaccine mandate. They said that power should remain with the states. They also said the Department of Labor lacks authority to enforce vaccinations.
Read the full statement below: