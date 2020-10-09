BOISE, Idaho. - On Friday, Gov. Brad Little warned Idahoans to ramp up person actions to prevent virus spread in order to protect lives, keep schools open and continue economic momentum.
According to Gov. Little's office, Idahoans' preventive actions against COVID-19 have positioned Idaho to potentially achieve the largest state budget surplus in Idaho history.
“I am proud to talk about all the ways Idaho is leading the country in our economic prosperity, but we simply cannot continue that trajectory if do not do all we can to protect our neighbors, schools and the economy in the coming months,” Gov. Little said.
September revenue figures were published on Oct. 9, coming in at $33 million ahead of forecast. This marks the third straight month of the new fiscal year where the economy beat projections. According to Gov. Little's office, Idaho is bringing in 10% more this fiscal year compared to last fiscal year.
Gov. Little's office said Idaho is on track for a $530 million surplus in the current fiscal year, approximately 10 times what was expected prior to the pandemic.
“I’m optimistic that if we collectively continue our efforts to fight COVID-19, we will have enough money in the state budget at the end of the fiscal year to provide tax relief to Idahoans and make much needed investments in education, transportation, and water projects,” Gov. Little said.
Gov. Little said the need continues for people to wear masks, keep their distance from others and to take other steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Right now, all 115 Idaho school district are open for in-person or part-in-person instruction. Gov. Little said for this to continue, people need to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.
