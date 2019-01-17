Idaho, other states release food stamps early amid shutdown

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON TODAY AND LINGERING OVER THE IDAHO PANHANDLE THROUGH THE NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH IN SURROUNDING AREAS OF THE SPOKANE/COEUR D'ALENE CORRIDOR. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A WINTERY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON HOURS PRODUCING SLUSH IN ROADWAYS REDUCING ROAD TRACTION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&