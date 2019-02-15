"You are completely vulnerable, you are subject to whatever happens," Patrick Beretta said.
A simple road trip changed in an instant Wednesday as an avalanche swept Patrick Beretta's Jeep into the median.
He would be okay.
"You have to go for the ride," Beretta said.
It's something many of us will never experience in our lives, being caught in an avalanche.
But one group nestled in Bonner County monitors the mountains.
Jeff Thompson is the director of the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center.
"Our primary function is providing a forecast to the public and to keep them safe in the backcountries," Thompson said.
Thompson says the center issued an avalanche warning on Wednesday, that's something they do two or three times a season.
But along Interstate 90 in Idaho, there's not many spots for avalanches due to road banks, but they do offer resources to transportation departments, Thompson said.
"If they need technical advice or avalanache mitigation or danger," Thompson said.
The center provides forecasts and education for those looking to recreate in the backcountry.
Providing snow fall and the conditions in certain areas, including the Cabinet, Selkirk, Silver, and Kootenai Mountain Ranges.
It's a service that Thompson says people need to check out before they head out.
"One of the things they need to factor in is avalanches," he said.