COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho- Camping season has begun in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests but, changes are coming to this years season.
Concessionaire-operated campgrounds are now managed by Scenic Canyons Recreational Services, Inc.
Most concessionaire-operated campgrounds will open May 17 with reduced services on a first-come, first-serve basis until the official opening date for reservations on May 24. If you have questions, contact SCRS at (435) 265-6746 or visit their website.
Concessionaire campgrounds opening on Friday include:
Priest Lake Ranger District: Osprey and Outlet Bay campgrounds
Sandpoint Ranger District: Sam Owen Sam Owen Campground
Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District: Bumblebee, Devil’s Elbow, Mokins Bay and Beauty Creek.
All other campgrounds will open May 24, including:
- Priest Lake Ranger District: Beaver Creek, Reeder Bay and Luby Bay
- Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District: Bell Bay, Honeysuckle and Berlin Flats.
Kit Price Campground is closed for hazard tree removal and will open at a later day.
These campgrounds do not have a reservation system and include boat-in sites on the Priest Lake Ranger District and Lake Pend Oreille sites on the Sandpoint Ranger District, St. Joe Ranger District campgrounds along the St. Joe River Corridor, and campgrounds on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District.
Also new, many of the listed recreation sites have increased the fees since last season.
For more information on Idaho campgrounds, and how to stay safe while camping visit the U.S. Forest Service here or on Facebook.