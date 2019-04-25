Idaho pilot recovering after crashing his plane into a tree

An Idaho man is recovering this morning after he survived crashing his plane into tress nearly 60-feet tall in a remote area of Eastern Idaho.
Firefighters say the 79-year-old pilot dialed 911 after the crash. Crews headed out to the area on snowmobiles, equipped with rope and climbing gear.
A volunteer firefighter was called in to climb the tree and get the pilot safely to the ground. Firefighters used webbing to secure the plane to the tree before helping the pilot put on a safety harness and belaying him down to safety.
No word this morning on what caused the crash.