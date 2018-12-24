WOODLAND PARK, Colo. - It's been more than a month since Kelsey Berreth was reported missing and Idaho police are now involved in the search for answers.
Police in Twin Falls, Idaho released a statement saying in part that they'd been working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the FBI.
It is now believed by police that Berreth was murdered. Her fiance, Patrcik Frazee, was arrested Friday.
Frazee was charged Monday with first degree murder and solicitation. The solicitation charge opens the possibility that others may be involved in Berreth's death.
Frazee's next court appearance is scheduled for New Year's Eve.