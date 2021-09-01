CALDER, Idaho -- Idaho State Police arrested a 72-year-old man on Thursday night after receiving reports of a woman being hit by the driver of a pickup truck in the area.
According to witnesses, the driver never slowed or stopped after hitting and dragging the woman with his truck. The victim died at the scene after the collision.
Shortly after, ISP located a truck matching the description provided by witnesses. After making contact with the suspect, troopers noticed the man had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and smelled of alcoholic beverages. Idaho State Police detectives also responded. After further investigation, other evidence was found linking the suspect vehicle to the incident. Troopers arrested the man and booked him into the Shoshone County Jail on the above charges.
The suspect, 72-year-old Richard Rogers Jr. has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Injury or Death.
This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police in cooperation with the Shoshone County Prosecutor's Office.