Troopers with the Idaho State Police are searching for the driver of a truck that was found driven off the road above the Lucky Peak reservoir Thursday afternoon. A witness reported seeing the vehicle drive over the ledge but when authorities arrived the driver had fled. Further investigation determined the vehicle had been stolen.
According to the witness, the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra drove off highway 21 near milepost 12 east of Lucky Peak dam.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash. Troopers are asking the public for information that may help locate the person driving the pickup at the time of the crash. Anyone who witnessed an individual looking for a ride or otherwise leaving that area about 4:30 p.m., or has any other information that would help identify or locate the missing driver, is asked to call ISP dispatch at 208-846-7550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.