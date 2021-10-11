JEROME, Idaho -- Idaho State Police are searching for missing 6-year-old Kingston James Solis who is believed to have been abducted by a 40-year-old woman named Lucy Elena Mendoza and is in imminent danger.
Kingston was last seen at the 300 block of East Avenue I in Jerome Idaho. He is described as a white 6-year-old boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4-feet tall and weighs roughly 80 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes, a black/red avengers backpack and is missing his front two top teeth.
The suspect (Lucy Mendoza) is described as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds.
She drives a white 2018 Kia Stinger Hatchback. Her license plate is an Idaho plate: ROXIEE
Police say Lucy is believed to be hanging out at locations with free WIFI and has no current address. She is currently living out of her car and using apps on her phone to make calls.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.