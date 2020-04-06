Authorities say two people were killed in avalanches around the Idaho-Wyoming border in the span of about two days, including a professional snowmobiler.
According to the Idaho State Journal and Teton Valley Times, Victor resident and professional backcountry snowmobiler Rob Kincaid passed away after being caught in an avalanche Friday afternoon near the Palisades Peak north of Palisades Reservoir. His body was recovered by emergency responders Saturday morning.
Another fatal avalanche had occurred about 48 hours earlier on Wednesday, April 1, as a backcountry snowboarder was killed on Taylor Mountain northwest of Teton Pass that afternoon. The body of 28-year-old Trace Carillo of Jackson, Wyoming, was recovered on Thursday.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says Kincaid had been in a party of about 10 snowmobile riders in the Austin Canyon area when the avalanche occurred. One rider went to call for the help while the others began probing and searching for Kincaid along with six other riders that arrived in the area.
Words cannot describe the great sorrow we feel about the passing of Rob Kincaid. Our deepest condolences go out to the Kincaid family and friends during this very difficult time. He was a big part of the Arctic Cat family and so much more. He will be missed and remembered forever pic.twitter.com/mfWABbUAN8— Arctic Cat - Snow (@arcticcat_snow) April 4, 2020
Kincaid was recovered after about 2 1/2 hours of searching, but couldn't be resuscitated. He had been wearing an avalanche beacon, but it wasn't activated at the time of the avalanche.
"The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is saddened by this tragedy and the effect its had on the Kincaid family and their friends," The BCSO said. "Again we remind those who winter recreate to always be prepared for emergencies, be aware of current conditions before you go, and stay away from avalanche prone areas that are dangerous for riders and rescue personnel."
Carillo had been the second person on the slope that afternoon. His partner wasn't caught by the avalanche, but couldn't locate Carillo. Teton County Search and Rescue crews recovered the body using a helicopter to bomb the mountain and clear the slide path, according to Jackson Hole News & Guide.
Carillo and Kincaid's deaths were the 20th and 21st U.S. Avalanche fatalities of the 2019-20 season, according to the Avalance Information Center.
Earlier this year, an avalanche buried multiple skiers at Silver Mountain, Idaho, killing three of them. An avalanche near Lake Dinah and west of Seeley Lake killed two snowmobilers in Montana on Jan. 1, 2020.
