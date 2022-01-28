UPDATE: JAN. 28
Jesse Spitzer has been taken into custody in Haugan, Montana. According to Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Washington man is wanted after reportedly leading Post Falls police on a chase and ultimately escaping.
Police were investigating a vehicle burglary Wednesday morning on Clearwater Loop. The victim reported a firearm had been taken.
At the same time, a nearby resident reported a suspicious person near their neighbors house.
When police arrived, the male suspect, who police believe to be Jesse Spitzer of Sultan, Washington, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot himself if police didn't leave.
This started a foot chase during which officers evacuated nearby residents by sending out a reverse 911 call. The chase led to a residence on Lynwood Ct. where Spitzer was believed to be hidden in a shed.
The area was cleared but Spitzer was never found. Officers did however find evidence and firearms in the area.
Spitzer is known to be a career criminal, according to Post Falls police. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information about Spitzer's whereabouts, they are asked to e contact the Post Falls Police Department at (208) 773-3517 or email tips to detectives@postfallspolice.com