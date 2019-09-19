LEWISTON, Idaho- Positive results for a rabid bat have been found in Latah County and Idaho Public Health is urging the public to be cautious.
While rabies is a rare disease in humans, one or more people die almost every year in the U.S., predominantly from rabid bat exposures.
Rabies is essentially 100 percent fatal, according to Idaho Public Health. However, it's nearly always preventable by reducing exposures to wild and unvaccinated animals.
"Rabies is caused by a virus that is spread from infected mammals through their saliva, usually through a bite or scratch," Idaho Public Health said in a press release.
"People usually come in contact with bats through a pet bringing home a sick or dead bat, or by entering their homes through small openings or open windows," the release said.
Public Health is offering the following tips for people to protect themselves and pets from bats with rabies:
- If you find a wounded or dead bat, DO NOT touch a bat with your bare hands;
- If you have had an encounter with a bat, seek medical attention immediately;
- If you or a pet have come in contact with a bat, save the bat in a container without touching it and contact your local Public Health District to arrange testing for rabies. The bat must be received dead and have come in contact with a human or pet in order to be tested;
- Always vaccinate your pets, including horses. Pets may encounter bats outdoors or in the home;
- Bat-proof your home or cabin by plugging all holes in the siding and maintaining tight-fitting screens on windows.