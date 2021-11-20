PLUMMER, Idaho - The Gateway Café in Plummer, Idaho is excited to continue their yearly tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal for those who need some hearty food and good company during the holiday.
On the menu for the evening is a full spread, from turkey with all the fixings to delicious pumpkin pie! Elizabeth Morgan, owner of The Gateway, her husband, and their team of volunteers will start serving meals at 11 a.m., so hungry patrons can arrive as early as 10:45 for a seat. To-go meals are also available, with staff standing by to receive phone orders.
Everything is free, but donations are welcome, and every dime will go to the local food bank.
The café is located at 126 10th St., right on Highway 95 before the St. Maries turn-off and across from the Tribal Police Station. You can call them at 208-686-1314 or visit their site for more info and questions, or check out their Facebook page here!