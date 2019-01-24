BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A man was arrested on a robbery charge after being found in the trunk of a car.

According to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Shykeim Daquan Chavis was arrested Wednesday evening on a felony robbery charge out of Kootenai County.

Boundary County Sheriff's Office had gotten a tip he may be hiding in their county and deputies followed up with an investigation. That investigation ended with deputies following a suspected vehicle and later finding Chavis hiding in the truck of that vehicle.

According to authorities, Chavis was taken into custody on a $75,000 robbery warrant without further incident and taken to jail.