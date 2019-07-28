The Idaho Secretary of State rejected a campaign fiance complaint filed by the Idaho Freedom Foundation against Reclaim Idaho, the non-partisan volunteer organization who put Proposition Two on the ballot lat November.
The complaint was filed in mid-April to make the case that the group called Fairness Project gave $500,000 'in-kind' contribution to Reclaim Idaho during their drive to put Medicaid Expansion on the November 2018 ballot.
Reclaim Idaho Executive Director Rebecca Schroeder said, "This complaint is just part of the IFF playbook – smear, divide and lash out against people who work to improve the lives of all Idahoans. We refuse to be intimidated.”
The claim rejection comes during Reclaim Idaho's statewide Town Hall series on Idaho's citizen ballot initiative process.
This is not the first time IFF has filed a complaint against the voter-approved Medicaid Expansion.