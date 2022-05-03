ST. ANTHONY, Idaho - The State of Idaho is now officially seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow, accused in the murder of both of her children, according to court documents filed Monday.
Vallow was seen in court last month for the first time in months as she was recently found competent to stand trial. Her and husband Chad Daybell are being held in Idaho awaiting trial for a slew of charges including the murders.
Both Vallow and Daybell have entered not guilty pleas to the charges and their dual-trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in October. Daybell is also facing the death penalty.
