Idaho sex offender on the run for 20 years caught in Florida

A wanted Idaho fugitive is on the run no longer after being captured in Florida.
According to NBC affiliate News Channel 8, 75-year-old Phillip Jenison fled Idaho in 1999 after failing to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.
He served time after being convicted of molestation in 1995.
U.S. Marshals said Jenison was living under an alias for 20 years in Pasco County, Florida.
Marshals arrested him and booked him into jail. He faces extradition back to Idaho.
Jenison was Idaho's longest runaway sex offender.