RATHDRUM, Idaho- State Highway 53 reopens after fatal crash on Thursday night.
Around 5:37 p.m. Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash on westbound SH53 near milepost 6.
52-year-old David Bedford was traveling westbound on a yellow and black 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he swerved to avoid a flock of turkeys in the roadway.
According to police, Bedford went left, crossing the roadway and lost control of the motorcycle, colliding with another vehicle.
28-year-old Nathan Fischer was travelling eastbound in a 2019 Western Tractor Trailer.
Bedford was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries.
The road is back open after one and a half hours.