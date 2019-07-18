Lewistown Man killed in crash
RATHDRUM, Idaho- State Highway 53 reopens after fatal crash on Thursday night.

Around 5:37 p.m. Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash on westbound SH53 near milepost 6. 

52-year-old David Bedford was traveling westbound on a yellow and black 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he swerved to avoid a flock of turkeys in the roadway.

According to police, Bedford went left, crossing the roadway and lost control of the motorcycle, colliding with another vehicle.

28-year-old Nathan Fischer was travelling eastbound in a 2019 Western Tractor Trailer.

Bedford was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries.

The road is back open after one and a half hours.

