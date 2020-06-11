Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN WHITMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SPOKANE COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM PDT... AT 842 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 18 MILES SOUTH OF CHENEY, MOVING NORTH AT 40 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHENEY, MEDICAL LAKE, MALDEN, MARSHALL, FOUR LAKES AND PINE CITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&