Idaho will move to Stage Four this weekend, which will allow sporting events to happen. One of the first big events in the region is going to be in Post Falls.
Stateline Speedway will be bringing in racers and the community on June 20th for their season opener.
Stateline Speedway Owner Luke Kjar said that they have been getting everything ready for their big reopening by coming up with some COVID 19 precautions. Such as, for those coming to the race they are recommending face masks but not requiring them and they ask visitors to social distance when in line and on the bleachers.
Kjar said it's been a long time coming but they can't wait to be back.
"We are a couple months late but, we are super excited to finally able to open up. The racing community has been anxiously engaged and I think everybody is ready to have some sort of entertainment that they can come to and share with their families," said Kjar.
The Father's Day races will be held on June 20 at 5:00 p.m..
They also have several other events planned such as Roller Derby and Boat Race on June 27 at 5:00 p.m. and their annual Demolition Derby and Fireworks show on June 3 at 3:00 p.m..
