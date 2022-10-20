Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe An Air Quality Advisory for Spokane County has been issued by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency and for Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties issued by the Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane in effect through midnight Thursday. Smoke from regional wildfires will persist through Thursday. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from MODERATE to UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS based on fine particle pollution (PM2.5) levels. Sheltered valleys will have a harder time mixing out pollution on Thursday. Health Effects and Recommendations: When air quality is in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS category, people who are especially sensitive to air pollution should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time outdoors. For more information about air quality in Spokane County, please call the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency at 509-477-4727 or check online at https://spokanecleanair.org/air- quality/current-air-quality/. Please visit WA Smoke Blog wasmoke.blogspot.com for real time AQ levels and updated smoke forecasts.