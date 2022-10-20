LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Board of Education discussed the state's ongoing teacher shortage as well as continued poor standardized testing scores at its monthly meetings Oct. 19-20.
The board learned on Thursday that the number of teacher job openings statewide are about a tenth of what they were but that the majority of current vacancies are in difficult to fill positions such as special education, math and science.
School Districts have filled many positions through emergency certifications, using paraprofessionals and others to fill vacancies.
According to a release from the board, an informal survey of school districts conducted in May of 2021 showed there were as many as 900 open positions statewide. A follow-up survey showed the number of vacancies for certified teacher positions across the state dropped to 134.
Of those vacant positions, 68% are in special education, 52% are in math and 35% are in science. Many positions are being filled by people with little or no education experience or training.
“This is not just an Idaho problem, it is a nationwide problem, and it is incumbent on education leaders to find ways to mentor the people who are filling these positions to ensure that quality education continues in our classrooms,” Board Vice President Dr. Linda Clark said.
Lewis-Clark State College and the College of Southern Idaho have both initiated programs to provide pathways for certified staff such as teacher’s aides to earn teaching credentials without having to relocate.
The board said it will introduce a proposal during the 2023 legislative session to create a teacher apprenticeship program to help districts fill vacant positions with staff interested in becoming a certified teacher.
The board learned about the spring Idaho Reading Indicator test results. Nearly 89% of students who began kindergarten and stayed in their school districts through the third grade are reading at grade level.
Overall, standardized test scores improved since 2021 but remained below standards. Based on an analysis conducted by education research agency SAS on the impact of the pandemic about half of schools and districts met or exceeded the pre-pandemic expectation in ISAT ELA, 25% of schools and districts met or exceeded in ISAT Math and over 10% met or exceeded in IRI.