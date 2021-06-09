Non-Idaho residents are about to see a fee hike when traveling to Idaho to experience the great outdoors as camping and entry fees are going to double.
The increase will only impact non-Idaho residents due to a new state law.
Idaho State Parks implemented the changes to comply with House Bill 93, which specified increases for some of the state’s busiest parks for day use and camping.
The daily, non-resident entry fee at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake and Round Lake will be $14 starting on June 10, 2021. At other State Parks, Idaho residents and out-of-state guests will pay the same $7 fee to get in.
Additionally, camping fees for non-Idaho residents at Farragut, Henrys Lake, Ponderosa, Priest Lake and Round Lake will be double what Idahoans pay.
Idaho State Parks set a visitation record in 2020 with nearly 7.7 million people coming to the parks for day use and camping, 1.2 million higher than the previous record.