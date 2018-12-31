RIGGINS, Idaho - Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help identifying two witnesses to a fatal crash near Riggins in April.
According to the Idaho State Police, 17-year-old Kaitlyn Thayer died on April 21, 2018, after a one-car rollover crash that went into the Salmon River. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
An investigation revealed Emergency Medical Service personnel were able to recover Thayer's body from the car with the help of an unidentified bystander. This bystander is described as a man in his early 20s with dark brown hair and approximately 6' to 6'2" tall.
A woman in her early 20s was also seen with the man. She is described as having shoulder-length, light brown hair and approximately 5'6" to 5'7" tall.
The Idaho State Police say they have been unable to find these two people, and believe they may have information which will greatly assist the investigation.
If you have any information regarding the bystanders' identities, or any information believed to be pertinent to the case, you are asked to contact Idaho State Police Detective Jacob Schwecke at (208)799-5020.