A two-year-old boy who was found to be significantly abused and neglected during a traffic stop by Idaho State Police has been making significant progress over the past week.

The traffic stop in Shoshone County on Tuesday, Dec. 11 led ISP troopers to discover a woman with two children showing signs of physical trauma.

"This is the worst case of this type of situation I've run into," ISP Trooper Shane Grady said as he held back tears and took time to collect himself while recounting the horrific case.

"He had bruises on his head, multiple lacerations on his stomach. His arms were stuck in a fetal position and his left eye was not functioning properly," Trooper Grady told KHQ's Adam Mayer last week.

The two-year-old was taken to Sacred Heart Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with life-threatening injuries, including brain trauma. Then two-year-old, who ISP began referring to as "Baby J" on Twitter, was released from the ICU that Friday night.

"Baby J is out of ICU!!!!" ISP said in a tweet on Dec. 14, " Sgt. Klitch just left Sacred Heart Hospital and said Baby J is alert, engaging and playful. We are all so thankful for the hard work and care of the Sacred Heart Pediatric ICU team! Still work to do but good news none the less."

ISP had another update on Baby J Thursday morning (Dec. 20), saying that he was smiling, happy and talking, bringing visitors Sgt. Klitch and Troopers Walker and Llerenas to tears.

"Still a ways to go, but the staff at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital is making this miracle happen," ISP said in a tweet.

Thursday afternoon, ISP said that North Idaho CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is accepting both physical and online donations towards Baby J and his brother as well as any other children in need. Anyone wanted to donate can visit the website: http://www.northidahocasa.org/.

The investigation into the child abuse case is on-going and the child is in the custody of the state. Police say the one-year old brother was unharmed and healthy.

As the holidays approach, Troopers say they have a plan for Baby J including a visit from Santa along with gifts.

Troopers arrested 59-year-old Jorge Gonzalez-Vergel during the Dec. 11 stop for trafficking meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.