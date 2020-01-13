Update Jan. 13, 4:02 pm
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police have released more details on a fatal crash that occurred near the Huetter rest area on Monday afternoon.
According to police, 38-year-old Joshua Brown of Rathdrum was driving westbound on I-90 in a red and white 1987 Chevy pickup when he stopped on the side of the roadway.
For unknown reasons, Brown exited his vehicle and tried to cross the roadway when he was hit by a semi being driven by 64-year-old Michael Johnson of Clarkridge, Arkansas.
Brown came to rest on the right shoulder where he succumbed to his injuries.
The right lane of I-90 was blocked for about two hours. Next of kin for Brown has since been notified, according to police.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Update Jan 13, 3:19 pm
All lanes of westbound I-90 have reopened following a fatal crash near the Huetter rest area on Monday, January 13.
Update Jan. 13, 3:00 pm:
Idaho State Police says a semi-truck hit and killed a person on I-90 near the Huetter Rest Area. Investigators say the victim had parked their vehicle on the shoulder of I-90 shortly before being hit. They also say it appears the driver of the semi-truck did everything they could to avoid hitting the person.
Update Jan. 13, 1:50 pm:
Idaho State Police have asked the Coeur d'Alene Police Department to close the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Ramsey road as they investigate a fatal crash.
According to ISP, people were driving backwards up the ramp to avoid the Interstate.
Troopers are continuing to work to clear the scene and they hope to have all lanes open by 2:15 pm.
Update Jan. 13, 1:28 pm:
According to Idaho State Police, a crash on westbound I-90 near the Huetter rest area was fatal.
Drivers should expect extended delays between Coeur d'Alene and the rest area.
Previous Coverage:
Idaho State Police troopers are on the scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 90 near the Huetter rest area Monday.
At least one lane will be blocked as troopers measure the scene.
Drivers are asked to go slow as they approach the scene of the crash. There's no current estimate for when the lane will reopen.
