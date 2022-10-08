OLDTOWN, Idaho - The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening on Highway 41 in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP).
The three pedestrians included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren. Her granddaughter was killed, and her grandson was injured.
Next of kin was notified.
The driver fled the scene on foot, before he was located and transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.
The road was shut down for about five hours to give first responders an opportunity to clear the road and conduct an investigation. ISP is continuing the investigation.