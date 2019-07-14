Idaho State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on US-95 south of Weiser

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on US-95 south of Weiser, Idaho.
According to Idaho state Police, 48-year-old Christine Dove crashed into 71-year-old Lois Bridge when she over-corrected her driving into the other lane after drifting into the shoulder.
Christine Dove and her passenger, 67-year-old Roy Dove, died at the scene. Dove's two juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to Weiser Memorial Hospital
Bridge was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by helicopter.