LEWISTON, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating what caused a motorcycle crash along US-12 near milepost 19 and Myrtle, Idaho.
Officers said 75-year-old Dale McCargar from Thorton, Colorado was traveling eastbound on US Highway 12 when he failed to stay in his lane.
McCargar drove off the east shoulder of the highway, over-correcting causing him to lay down the motorcycle.
He was wearing a helmet and had to be air lifted to St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries.
US Highway 12 was blocked for around two-and-a-half hours while officers investigated.