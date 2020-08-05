KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police is investigating reports of a man driving a vehicle in the Garwood area while displaying a firearm Tuesday evening.
Around 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, ISP responded to the reports in the area of Highway 95 and Garwood Rd near Rathdrum and Hayden.
Police are investigating the incident. If anyone witnessed this incident or has information, please contact Sgt. Scotch with ISP at 208-209-8730.
