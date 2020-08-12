Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) put an extra emphasis on seat belt education and enforcement late July through early August. According to ISP, troopers wrote 302 citations for people not wearing seat belts.
Enforcement of Idaho's seat belt law is considered a secondary violation, this meaning that drivers have to be stopped for suspicion of violating another law first.
Troopers want to remind you that seat belts are the quickest and easiest way to save a life while driving. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, nearly two-thirds of people killed in motor vehicle crashes are not properly restrained.
