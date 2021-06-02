BOISE, Idaho - The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer beginning on Memorial Day already seeing tragedy as Idaho State Police (ISP) responds to seven fatal car crashes that left 12 dead.
Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills said, "we too felt the extreme tragedy faced by too many families this past weekend."
Over the last two weeks, ISP troopers wrote 233 citations to motorists for not wearing seatbelts.
"We at ISP hope that families and communities will talk about and reinforce the importance of safe driving habits," Colonel Kedrick Wills said.
Idaho State Police wants to remind people of essential, safe driving habits such as buckle up, keep your eyes on the road, driver sober and avoid excessive speeding.