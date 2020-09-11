UPDATE, SEPT. 11 AT 2:00 P.M.
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Traffic is moving again after a head-on crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene.
According to Idaho State Police, the lanes of eastbound I-90 near milepost 10.2 have reopened but traffic is moving slowly.
There are still delays in the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are on the scene of a head-on crash west of Coeur d'Alene.
The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 at milepost 10.2.
The roadway is blocked and people are asked to please avoid the area.
