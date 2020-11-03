TRAFFIC ALERT
UPDATE: NOV. 3 AT 8:15 A.M.
 
All lanes are now open on US95 at Samuels Road, north of Sandpoint. Samuels Road is still blocked.
 
Idaho State Police is reporting no injuries are reported from a crash involving a logging truck and a train. ISP said a truck stopped while crossing the tracks near MP 486. The oncoming train hit the vehicle's trailer that was hauling logs. The logs are blocking part of the NB lanes on US 95.
 
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
 
The Idaho State Police are responding to a logging truck versus a train crash on US95 at Samuels Road, approximately at milepost 486. 

All lanes are blocked at this time. Avoid the area.

 

