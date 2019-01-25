A two-year-old Idaho boy who was found by Idaho State Police to be significantly abused and neglected in December is making significant progress and is now in a safe environment.
Providing an update on Baby J via Twitter on Friday, the Idaho State Police say Baby J was moved out of ICU to a rehab facility.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Idaho State Police: 'Baby J' making significant progress following horrific abuse
"Recently he has been reunited with his little brother and they are living together with a safe and happy family," ISP said on Twitter. "He has made great progress. Thanks to all of you for your 🙏🏼 & donations. It meant a lot."
The traffic stop in Shoshone County on Dec. 11, 2018 led ISP troopers to discover a woman with two children showing signs of physical trauma.
"This is the worst case of this type of situation I've run into," ISP Trooper Shane Grady said as he held back tears and took time to collect himself while recounting the horrific case.
"He had bruises on his head, multiple lacerations on his stomach. His arms were stuck in a fetal position and his left eye was not functioning properly," Trooper Grady said.