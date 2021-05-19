POST FALLS, Idaho -- Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday night between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.
ISP say that around 10:51 pm they received a call of a vehicle fire on the westbound shoulder of I-90. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car fully engulfed in flames, which had spread into the patch of trees nearby.
Police identified the vehicle as a gray 2018 Subaru Cross Trek. Evidence of the crash showed that the car crashed across the median, passing through both lanes and flipping into the trees on the other side of the road. The driver of the vehicle died on scene.
Authorities are working closely with the Kootenai County Coroner's Office to positively confirm the deceased.
ISP Troopers are also asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have information about this incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed this Subaru driving eastbound on I-90 from Post Falls prior to the collision, observed the collision itself, or who may have been on scene prior to law enforcement arrival and have not yet spoken to police, please call ISP Trooper Enrique Llerenas at (208) 209-8730.