Idaho State Police Sergeant Mike Wendler hit by car while directing traffic, critically hurt

JEREOME COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) Sergeant Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire on Thursday and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
According to ISP, Wendler was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
“Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” Colonel Kedrick Wills said. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with costs. To donate, click here.