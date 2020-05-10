A Spokane woman was arrested after being involved in multiple high-speed pursuits with police from Washington into Idaho Sunday morning.
According to Idaho State Police, Washington State Patrol advised them of a vehicle on I-90 traveling at approximately 120 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and passing on the shoulder. The vehicle had crossed the state line into Idaho around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
ISP troopers located the vehicle near milepost 7 in Post Falls and began pursuit of the vehicle, but it was discontinued at milepost 14 in Coeur d'Alene due to public safety.
The vehicle, a grey 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was located shortly after by troopers near Wolf Lodge. Another pursuit ensued and continued on Yellowstone Trail to Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive, where a PIT maneuver was performed.
ISP says the suspect, 34-year-old Brandelyn L. Betts of Spokane, was arrested for DUI and felony eluding while other charges are pending.
